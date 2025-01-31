Residents object to plans to demolish bungalow to make way for new homes in Rotherham village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to demolish a bungalow and outbuilding in Ravenfield, and replace it with four new homes is set to go before Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board after receiving objections from nearby residents.

The property, at 140 Moor Lane South, will be demolished and replaced with two detached and two semi-detached two-storey properties, if the plans are approved.

The new homes will be accessed from a private track connecting to Moor Lane South, with the existing access being relocated about five meters to the south.

However, the scheme has received 12 objections from residents, who have raised concerns around noise, dust, and traffic during construction, loss of biodiversity, and loss of sunlight to neighbouring properties.

Parking and access issues were also raised, particularly regarding the ‘poor visibility’ at the junction with Moor Lane South.

Despite the objections, the Rotherham Planning Board has received updated plans addressing some of these concerns.

The council’s transportation unit has reviewed the plans and noted that the revised access design provides an acceptable visibility splay for vehicles and complies with parking standards. It is also highlighted that parking space for two vehicles per dwelling has been provided.

A report by planning officers states that the design has been amended to ensure adequate space between properties, and the roof design of the semi-detached houses has been altered to reduce potential overbearing impacts on neighbouring homes. Additionally, conditions will be imposed to enhance biodiversity on-site, including bat roosts, bird nesting boxes, and hedgehog holes, to mitigate any environmental impact.

Planning officers have also emphasized that the land is designated for residential use, and the development of four homes is deemed appropriate for the size and shape of the site.

The final decision on the proposal will be made by the Planning Board, which will consider both the objections and the developer’s response to address concerns. The application is recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

The proposal will be discussed at the next planning board meeting on February 6.