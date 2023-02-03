Residents have objected to plans to transform part of a paddock into a traveller site in Wales, Rotherham.

Applicants hope to turn the western part of a triangular paddock off Cricket Field Lane, Wales Bar, into a traveller site with two pitches.

Each pitch would accommodate a static caravan, a touring caravan and space for a car and a light goods vehicle.

The applicants state that occupation of the site will be limited to persons who are “genuine Travellers pursuing a nomadic lifestyle and are compliant with the definition in PPTS 2015 and their dependants living with them.

Plannign documents submitted by the applicant state: “There is, clearly, an unmet demand for pitches in Rotherham District to meet the needs of the travelling community who have genuine need for a settled base from which to access health care and education.”

Eleven objections have been lodged by residents, on the grounds of increased noise and disturbance, wildlife and ecosystem concerns, overlooking, and decrease in property values.

One resident wrote: “By their nature of having limited living space, [caravans] are inherently messy and unsightly.

“It has raised concerns amongst many local residents who will live with the impact on a daily basis.”

Another added that Cricket Field Lane is a ‘tight, dirt track type lane,’ used by dog walkers and children playing.