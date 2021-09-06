Residents object to plans for new micro bar

Bosses at Deer Park Farm Retail Village in Thrybergh have applied for a variation of their license to alcohol from 10am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 9pm, on Sundays, at a new micro bar on the site.

Planning documents show that the new micro bar would be built in an existing retail unit, alongside the tea rooms, shops, deli,and antiques emporium.

Mark Rose, a director at Deer Park Farm, told the meeting that the micro bar could create eight new jobs, and that he had not received any complaints related to alcohol served in the tea rooms in seven years.

The retail park.

Mr Rose added that the plans are “overwhelmingly supported by Thrybergh residents and beyond”, adding that the bar would compliment the existing offer.

Three residents attended the meeting to lodge objections, mainly based on noise from the site.

Maynard Hickman told the meeting that noise from traffic on Doncaster Road dies down past 6pm, and any noise from the bar would carry into his property.

“We’re only about 20 yards away from the buildings,” Mr Hickman added.

“You can hear every conversation, it just gets on your nerves.”

Mr Hickman added that the security light illuminates his property, making it difficult to sleep.

“I’m very worried about the impact this will have on our lives,” he added.

Gaynor Hoden, another resident, added that although she visited Deer park Farm and did not oppose the way it is currently run, she is concerned about potential noise from the bar.

“We understand, best of luck to them, but I just don’t want a bar at the bottom of the garden,” she added.

“Deer park is a nice place, I did use it in the pandemic, and don’t have an issue with Deer Park the way it is.

“It’s the constant noise – car doors, people shouting. We hear a dog barking all day from the deli, and children running about in the car park.

“We have considered moving. I don’t want to move, but I don’t want a bar at he back of my house.”

Mr Rose said that a noise assessment undertaken by an external company was undertaken on a Friday – the business’ busiest day – found that any noise was “overwhelmingly” drowned out by traffic on Doncaster Road.

He told the meeting that they planned to mitigate noise by emptying glass bins in the morning rather than in the evening, keeping incident registers which are already in place, and added that staff would “stay vigilant”.

“I appreciate the concerns wholeheartedly, but we have taken as many steps as we can,” he added.

“We can only lessen the potential by being vigilant on site.

“It’s not going to be a pub, last orders at at nine o’clock. We have agreed to 18 conditions from licensing.”