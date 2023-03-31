Residents have lodged a petition against plans for floodlights on a Rotherham football pitch.

If approved, the pitch, at Kiveton Miners Welfare football club on Stone Close will benefit from six lighting columns 15m high, which will be powered by mains electricity.

The lights will be used between 7pm and 10pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 3pm until 6pm on Saturdays.

The position of the columns and the luminance of the lights have also been altered, in order to reduce the light spillage to neighbours.

Stock image

A total of 16 objections have been lodged with RMBC, including a petition against the plans with 23 signatures.

Residents have raised concerns about light and noise pollution, and ‘parking issues’.

One resident states that ‘weekends are a nightmare’ and likened living in the area to ‘living on a speedway’, adding that ‘the speed some of the cars come down this street is frightening’.

Another added: “We already have to put up with shouting, swearing [and] loud music from cars waiting to access the pitch.

“The floodlights would interfere with people [who] are on shifts, [or] have young children”.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire FA have written in support, stating that: “The club shows positive commitments towards developing local outcomes; growth in football participation and tacking inequalities across under-represented groups.

“Kiveton Miners Welfare have plans to develop their site further to address off the pitch ancillary facilities such as toilet access, changing room provision, and social spaces.

“This will be fundamental to the club growing and providing new opportunities in the other areas such as girl’s football and progression in the men’s football pyramid.

The applicants state in their planning documents, that “We will never tolerate any anti-social behaviour, and any persons wanting to cause any issues we will permanently ban them from the football club.

“To ease any concerns and to help with any foul language we will be diverting any football fans away from the top football net, away towards the railway by means of a fenced off area so nobody can stand at the top end of the pitch near the gardens and houses.”

The council’s environmental health department state in a planning report that the scheme will produce a maximum illuminance of 5 Lux at residential receptors.

“Given that the lighting should comply with the above guidance and only be operated for a maximum of two evenings and one afternoon per week, the likelihood of adverse impact is reduced,” adds the report.

“The resulting level of luminance to rear gardens would be similar to that emitted by a streetlight and whilst some additional noise will be generated during matches the level is considered acceptable,” adds the report.

“The scheme will help provide football provision for the local community during winter months and provide capacity at the club for younger age groups and women.

“It is noted that a number of the objections relate to longstanding issuesaround parking, swearing during matches, and stray footballs.

“These longstanding issues cannot be resolved through this application and are somewhat inevitable due to the close proximity of the pitch to neighbouring dwellings.

“The football club has produced a management plan intended to lessen the impact of the club on neighbouring residents.”