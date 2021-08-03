Residents may not return to former South Yorkshire care home after Covid outbreak

Sixteen adults with learning disabilities moved from Parkhill Lodge at Maltby to live at Lord Hardy Court at Rawmarsh in October 2020 following a Covid outbreak among residents and staff, which could not be contained due to the building’s “outdated design and layout”.

A report to be heard by Rotherham Council’s cabinet on August 16 states that the “outdated” building does not offer an “attractive” lifestyle to younger adults, and has “limited space”.

The council would have to spend an approximate £189,000 in the next five years to update the building’s heating system and replacing rotten timber.

The care home.

The report recommends that residents remain living at Lord Hardy Court for the “medium term”.

Lord Hardy Court is a 60 bed care home providing short stay and long stay care to older people with various support needs, including those with dementia.

It adds that moving residents back to Parkhill Lodge “presents major health and safety concerns due to requirements to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 being limited within the existing building.

“The building contains asbestos, has challenges with the heating system,design and contains only shared bathrooms.”

Councillor David Roche, cabinet member for adult social care and public health said:“The move to Lord Hardy Court was only intended to be temporary because of the Covid outbreak.

“With the high rate of infections in Rotherham Lord Hardy Court is still the safest option in the short term.

“However, we do want to consult with residents, their families and advocates about remaining at Lord Hardy Court even after the dangers of the pandemic have eased.”