Residents launch petition against plans to turn Sheffield pub into a 19 bed house

Residents have launched a petition against plans to transform a pub into a 19 bed house of multiple occupancy.

Gap Properties Yorkshire wants to change the Sportsman – which closed around a year ago – at 156 Darnall Road into a 19 bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) with a side extension.

These types of housing could be a shared house or flat, property guardianship or a bed and breakfast hotel that is not just for holidays but the application did not state who would be housed there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lack of clarity has caused concern among neighbours and at the time of writing, there has been 22 formal objections to the plans.

Residents have launched a petition against plans to transform a pub into a 19 bed house of multiple occupancy.

They raised concerns about various issues including anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector, who lives on Industry Road, said: “Darnall is already suffering deprivation and is one of the most struggling communities in Sheffield, with banks closing, high crime, poverty, an increase in betting shops, the list goes on.

“I hope the council will correctly decide to reject the application and instead allow the site to be used for a purpose that will benefit the community.”

Mahara Haque launched a petition which will run on the council’s website until June 1 and so far has 35 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “[We want] the council to listen to the residents of Darnall, who agree that the property needs a change of use, but want it to be converted into much needed two or three bedroom flats, and not a 19 bed HMO.

“This public house lies within the boundaries of a popular public park, so housing a setup of this type imposes many issues which include safety for children, parking issues, anti-social behaviour, increase in rubbish disposal.

“We as the residents of Darnall agree that adequate housing is a basic human right, but we need to know who will be housed in this property especially considering its vicinity to a popular local park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How will issues like parking, anti-social behaviour, waste disposal and criminality be dealt with? Why is this property not converted to much needed two or three bedroom units instead? Who will manage the property and how responsive will they be?”

The agent, Space Studio, was contacted for comment.