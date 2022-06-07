The new fully-accessible building, earmarked for the corner of Henry Street and Drummond Street will include free Wifi and access to computers; a family friendly cafe; calming sensory spaces; event and meeting spaces; and a business centre.

Plans for the redevelopment of the market is also part of the consultation – the outdoor market will become a community space for exhibitions and events, connected to the town centre by a new terraced public area that will open up the frontage to Eastwood Lane and Drummond Street.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “The refurbishment will provide an accessible and modern market and library, complemented by a vibrant new dining area.

“The second floor will be revamped to include contemporary office spaces for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.

“This scheme is another key part of the town centre masterplan as we look to create multi-purpose spaces for the people of Rotherham in the heart of their town.”

Demolition of the former Charter Arms pub began last week, as part of the work to improve Rotherham’s markets.

The survey on the plans can be accessed here

A series of public consultation events will take place in the town centre:

Tuesday June 14, 10am to 2pm, Howard Street (next to Boots)

Wednesday June 15, 10am to 2pm, Howard Street (next to Halifax)