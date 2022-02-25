Developers want to build a three storey block of nine apartments at 28 Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough.

The scheme, aimed at young professionals, would include eight two-bed and a single one-bed flats with parking at the rear.

The application says: “The site is used as a contractor’s yard and contains a number of small buildings used for the storage of building materials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers want to build a three storey block of nine apartments at Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough (Google Street View)

“It is mainly hard surfaced but is becoming very overgrown. This is a longstanding use that has been in operation for more than a century.

“Many houses have no off street parking but on newer developments close to the site at 12-18 Dykes Hall Road and Clarence Court, this has been provided by rear parking courts.

“An archway through the building will provide access to the rear parking court. A shared garden area is also provided to the rear.”

Concerns about an increase in traffic and parking

One resident who has objected said: “Whilst I’m in support of a new development and additional housing in the area, it has inadequate parking facilities.

“Dykes Hall, Avondale and Clarence are already pretty much at capacity for parking and the traffic problem has gone from bad to worse in the six years we have lived here.”

Another resident said: “The entrance is opposite a junction which is already very busy and I experience challenges on a daily basis. It’s already a busy bus route with massive lorries delivering to B&M and feels dangerous.”

A third resident added: “The parking and traffic is very heavy. There have been numerous occasions where buses have been stuck unable to pass, the last time was because an ambulance had to park in the road.”

But one neighbour offered a solution: “The plot has been underutilised for years and is not the best location for a modern business with deliveries and constant access.

“The simplest solution would be to limit the apartments to one vehicle per household and deny them permits for on-street parking.”