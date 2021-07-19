Residents claim pedestrian crossing outside Sheffield Co-Op is unsafe

The makeshift crossing was installed outside the Co-Op on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge last autumn following a planning condition which said the new supermarket, and two other shop units, needed a pedestrian crossing.

The work should have been completed in April but there are still temporary lights, no road markings and no official signs.

Local residents say the crossing is dangerous because some drivers don’t realise it is there and shoot straight through it.

The crossing.

An assortment of long-standing road works have made it difficult to enter the Co-Op car park and reduced visibility. And there’s also been problems with the lights sticking on red causing tailbacks.

Coun Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader of Sheffield Council and a Stocksbridge councillor, said she hoped the work would be completed in August.

“I’m really concerned that the lights aren’t working correctly and I have been in contact with the developer to ask for this to be resolved as a matter of urgency.

“I have been told that unfortunately there is a delay on the parts, but I have asked for them to keep me updated on a weekly basis to ensure we get this repaired as soon as possible.