Resident argues against housing on green belt in Sheffield, saying ‘we’re going to lose our home’

Residents, neighbours, and tenants voiced strong opposition to proposed housing developments on green belt sites in Sheffield during a council meeting held yesterday (May 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extraordinary meeting saw close to 100 members of the public either ask questions or share statements expressing concern over the plan to build more than 3,000 homes on green belt land across the city.

A wide range of issues were raised, including a lack of consultation with affected residents, increased traffic, ecological damage, disruption to the green corridor, and accusations that the development unfairly targets a “loyal Labour-voting” area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some claimed local landowners were not properly informed, and criticised the Labour-led council for failing to deliver housing in the past while now asking communities to “surrender our very last bit of green land.”

Residents, neighbours, and tenants voiced strong opposition to proposed housing developments on green belt sites in Sheffield during a council meeting held yesterday (May 14).

One speaker received a round of applause following an emotional speech to councillors. She said her family has farmed council-owned land in Ecclesfield for 44 years, much of which she described as having “historic landscape significance.”

She said the family has invested tens of thousands of pounds into the farm, which also operates as a business.

“The council has not spent one penny,” she added.

She continued: “We don’t want to lose our farm. It is our livelihood. If you decide to close the farm, we will lose our livelihood and home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One petition, with approximately 3,700 signatures, called on the council to stop housing development in Handsworth.

Petitioners also addressed the chamber, calling for green belt protections. Three petitions were submitted, gathering more than 5,000 signatures in total.

One petition, with approximately 3,700 signatures, called on the council to stop housing development in Handsworth.

The lead petitioner said the site allocations were “disproportionate and unfair” and criticised the lack of meaningful public consultation in both 2020 and 2023, saying residents were “denied the chance to respond properly.”

She urged councillors to amend the proposals, telling them: “Thousands of people elected you to listen and they’ve made it clear: this plan is unjust and S13 deserves better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another petitioner, presenting a petition with 1,895 signatures to protect the green belt in Chapeltown, raised concerns about current road congestion and the threat to local biodiversity. He warned that the loss of natural habitats would harm the area’s climate resilience and undermine Sheffield’s net zero goals.

He said: “It also sets a dangerous precedent of mass development, with no green belt safe from developers, affecting Sheffield residents and generations to come. Do the councillors want this to be their legacy?”

Responding to concerns, council leader Cllr Tom Hunt acknowledged the issue’s sensitivity, saying it was “an emotive subject and I understand the depth of feeling.”

He argued that Sheffield has faced a longstanding shortage of new homes, citing widespread stories of adult children unable to move out, and people in their 30s and 40s still stuck renting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help to tackle the housing crisis, you need a plan,” he said. “That is what the local plan does. It’s a plan to allocate land so that the city has the homes and the jobs we need.”

He emphasised that the plan aims to ensure the construction of high-quality and affordable homes and the creation of more jobs. He added that “only a very small amount of the green belt is being considered for release”—just 3.6 per cent of the total.

Cllr Hunt also warned that if the current plan is rejected, the council could be forced to withdraw it entirely and start over, potentially resulting in more green belt land being allocated for development.

He stressed that construction on green belt sites would not happen immediately, allowing time to develop appropriate infrastructure and for public engagement on larger developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the full council voted to “agree that exceptional circumstances now exist to justify the release of greenfield land in the green belt for new development.”

The proposal was backed by most Labour and Green Party councillors, while the Liberal Democrats and members of the Sheffield Community Group opposed it.

The motion passed with 45 votes in favour, 31 against, and four abstentions.

The next stage will see a six-week public consultation, followed by public hearings in autumn where objectors can apply to present evidence and speak.

Another consultation round is planned for early 2026, ahead of a final inspector’s report.

The council is expected to vote on the adoption of the revised plan by July 2026.