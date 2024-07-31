Report finds 42,300 people out of work in Barnsley as plans unveiled to help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Barnsley are one-fifth more likely to be out of work than residents elsewhere in the country, a report reveals – as a former government minister visited the town hall to unveil a new scheme to help people back into work.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn visited Barnsley Town Hall to unveil his Pathways to Work Commission report, which set out how governments and councils can help people back into work.

Mr Milburn’s commission found that 42,300 people in Barnsley aren’t in paid work, or looking for a job, due to their personal circumstances.

Based on the largest-ever survey of people classified as ‘economically inactive’, the Pathways to Work Commission found that seven in 10 would take a job aligned with their skills, interests and circumstances.

Raising the labour market participation rate from 78 to 80 per cent would boost the economy by £23bn and add £840 to average household incomes every year nationally, it said.

The report found that ill health is the biggest driver of rising levels of economic inactivity, but that public policymakers have not approached the issue in that way, and have instead on toughened benefits rules.

Among wide-ranging recommendations is a pilot programme which would support 2,200 people into work over a four-year period.

This would require investment of £10m, but would in turn generate almost £70m in economic benefits, including a £28m reduction in benefits payments.

The Commission suggests this model could be used to support 10,000 people to return to work across South Yorkshire.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “I’d like to thank Alan Milburn for this incredibly detailed report which I firmly believe is of national and historic importance.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution and understanding the variety of barriers with a far more personalised approach is key to tackling the problem.

“As well as supporting individuals we need to support business to change.

“Many of the people we have met have complex needs and challenges. If they are to work, the ways they are recruited and employed will have to change and be flexible. That is not easy for businesses, and we will have to help them.

“We also need to ensure those currently in work don’t fall into inactivity if their health becomes an issue, and close work with health partners is a vital part of this work.

“Crucially we need to work more closely with schools and communities to get our young people more work ready – to reduce the flows into inactivity as soon as possible. This is particularly true for our most deprived communities.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said: “For too long, the health, skills and transport barriers that scar our region have prevented people here from making the most of their talents.

“The findings of the Pathways to Work Commission will help us to break down those barriers and unlock the talent and potential of our communities.”