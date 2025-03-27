Rent reduction for units in Glassworks and Alhambra shopping centres in a bid to boost Barnsley's high street

A £5m package of measures to help struggling businesses in Barnsley is set to be agreed by the local authority, in a bid to boost the borough’s high street.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has proposed to allocate £3.5 million for business rate relief, providing up to 60 per cent additional relief for eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors, capped at £110,000.

This relief will help around 630 local businesses, while national chains will be excluded from the scheme. Businesses that are already receiving government relief for these sectors will benefit from the additional support, while any new businesses moving to Barnsley will also be eligible for the scheme.

In addition, rent reductions of 25 per cent will be offered to tenants of the Glassworks and Alhambra shopping centres, as well as to traders in the borough’s indoor and outdoor markets, helping to keep costs down for small businesses.

The proposals also include a £500,000 business support fund to help businesses maximize the impact of these interventions. Each business receiving relief will be required to meet with a business support advisor, helping them navigate challenges, access further resources, and grow. The support will include tailored advice, workshops, and dedicated key account managers with experience in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The scheme also features a £500,000 fund that will provide additional support to businesses facing unique challenges or those outside the main relief packages.

A report to BMBC’s cabinet states that the measures will help businesses absorb cost increases, and allow the retail, hospitality and leisure sector to ‘sustain current levels of employment and economic activity’.