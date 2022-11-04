The parade, made up of uniformed groups, veterans and key organisations from the armed forces family will depart from outside Garden House at 10.40am on November 13, and make its way through the park towards the Fun Park, past the Bandstand and down to the Cenotaph War Memorial.

From 10.55am, a service will take place led by the Reverend Canon Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster, with the Act of Remembrance, national two-minute silence and wreath laying at the Cenotaph War Memorial.

Mayor Councillor Tajamal Khan as first citizen of the borough of Rotherham and Rotherham Council Leader, Councillor Chris Read will lay wreaths on behalf of the borough.

Details of this year's Remembrance Day parade in Rotherham have been announced.

On conclusion of the service, from 11.25am the parade will make its way back up to Garden House where the mayor and deputy lord lieutenant will take the salute.

Mayor Tajamal Khan said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the men and women of our armed forces, past and present.

“Remembrance Sunday is always a sombre and moving occasion and it will give me immense pride to lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Rotherham in remembrance of the fallen and in gratitude of all those who have served.

“I know the contribution of our Armed Forces is very much appreciated by the people of Rotherham and I am sure people will turn out in their numbers as usual to show their support of remembrance events Clifton Park or in their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful, as always, for the support of the armed forces community in assisting the Council in organising this year’s event.”

To coincide with Remembrance Sunday, Clifton Park Museum will be launching a special display focused on the 100-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Cenotaph War Memorial at Clifton Park. The exhibition will be open from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

On November 11, councillor Tajamal Khan will lay a wreath at All Saints Square and mark the two-minute silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.