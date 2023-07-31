Sheffield Council is reviving an NHS cardiovascular disease (CVD) health check for people aged between 40 and 74.

The public health programme aims to prevent or delay cardiovascular illness – which is the leading cause of premature death in England – including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

It became a compulsory service from 2013 but stopped during Covid-19 and now the council is rebooting it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors on the finance committee are expected to approve plans to hire a provider to run the service on a five-year cycle at an estimated cost of £925,000 in a meeting on Tuesday, August 1.

NHS Sheffield. Sheffield Council is reviving an NHS cardiovascular disease (CVD) health check for people aged between 40 and 74.

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme can help individuals reduce their risk by offering treatment and management plans; signposting for help and advice across a range of risk factors and lifestyle behaviours such as smoking, alcohol use, weight management, diet and physical activity.

“The programme also aims to raise awareness of the signs of dementia as there are similar risk factors for CVD as there are for developing dementia.”

The service – which was previously run by Primary Care Sheffield – is for people within the age group who do not have any pre-existing cardiovascular conditions. They are checked every five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme in Sheffield will offer health checks firstly to Sheffield residents who we know are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and at a younger age. The aim of this is to reduce health inequalities across the city.

“This can have an economic impact as CVD risk factors can be prevented or managed at an earlier stage resulting in a healthier workforce and less resources needed in adult and social care.”

Council officers said it was one of the conditions most strongly associated with health inequalities.