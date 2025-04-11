Regency Club Ecclesfield: Former Sheffield snooker club site reduced to rubble after demolition teams move in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Demolition work has now been competed at the former 147 Snooker Club, and later Regency Club, on Yew Lane, in Ecclesfield.
The former building has now been reduced to rubble as plans to convert the site into a residential care facilty move forward.
The Regency Club had been closed for a year when it was finally demolished. Planning permission was given for the new residential care facility in October 2023.
Sheffield City Council Ecclesfield East ward councillor Robert Reiss said last year that he mixed feelings about the loss of the club, as the site would provide supported housing for older people at the site.
He said: “If it is closed, I’m sad to see it go, because we are short of communal spaces in Ecclesfield, like restaurants, bars and clubs, where people can meet. To see valuable communal spaces close hurts slightly.
“On the other hand, to see more housing available for people wanting to downsize is also important, and is up there with the options I would like to see if it is to be replaced by something else.”
Safe As House Property Investments PLC’s application was for the demolition of existing private club and erection of single storey residential care facility, made up of six apartments with a communal lounge, offices and a pre-fabricated training room.
The property building on Yew Lane was previously known as The Players Club, and was refurbished and furnished as a restaurant under the name of The Regency Club around five years ago.
Around that time the building was put on the market and offered for sale as a fully fitted restaurant for offers in the region of £545,000.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.