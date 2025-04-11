Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is all that is left of what was once a popular Sheffield snooker club and restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition work has now been competed at the former 147 Snooker Club, and later Regency Club, on Yew Lane, in Ecclesfield.

The former building has now been reduced to rubble as plans to convert the site into a residential care facilty move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Regency Club had been closed for a year when it was finally demolished. Planning permission was given for the new residential care facility in October 2023.

All that remains of the former Regency Club and 147 Snooker Club on Yew Lane, Ecclesfield. David Kessen, National World | National World

Sheffield City Council Ecclesfield East ward councillor Robert Reiss said last year that he mixed feelings about the loss of the club, as the site would provide supported housing for older people at the site.

He said: “If it is closed, I’m sad to see it go, because we are short of communal spaces in Ecclesfield, like restaurants, bars and clubs, where people can meet. To see valuable communal spaces close hurts slightly.

“On the other hand, to see more housing available for people wanting to downsize is also important, and is up there with the options I would like to see if it is to be replaced by something else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Regency Club on Yew Lane, Ecclesfield. Picture: Google | Google

Safe As House Property Investments PLC’s application was for the demolition of existing private club and erection of single storey residential care facility, made up of six apartments with a communal lounge, offices and a pre-fabricated training room.

The property building on Yew Lane was previously known as The Players Club, and was refurbished and furnished as a restaurant under the name of The Regency Club around five years ago.

Around that time the building was put on the market and offered for sale as a fully fitted restaurant for offers in the region of £545,000.