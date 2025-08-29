Refurbishment work gets underway at Thrybergh Country Park café

Refurbishment work has started on the café at Thrybergh Country Park, with the project expected to be finished this winter.

The scheme will see the ageing building upgraded with a new kitchen, terrace and fully accessible toilets and entrances, alongside improvements to indoor seating and the surrounding outdoor space. A temporary café service is operating at the nearby Tutti Fruitti ice cream parlour while the work takes place.

Initial proposals had included demolishing and rebuilding the café, but rising construction costs meant the plans were revised to focus on a refurbishment instead. The approved option will provide seating for around 50 people indoors and create 750 square metres of outdoor space overlooking the lake.

Council officers say the project will enhance the park’s hospitality offer, extend visitor stays and support community wellbeing.

(L R) Councillor Lynda Marshall And Councillor John Williams Outside Thrybergh Country Park Café

The refurbishment is part of a £19.9m investment package secured by the council through the government’s Levelling Up scheme, which is also funding projects at Rother Valley Country Park and Gulliver’s Valley.

Councillor Lynda Marshall, cabinet member for community safety and street scene, said the investment would help Thrybergh reach its potential as a “welcoming, accessible destination for residents and visitors alike.”