A revised child exploitation strategy will aim to include the voice and experience of survivors when shaping support services.

The council’s Improving Lives Select Commission have made a number of recommendation to shape the strategy, following a review of current services.

The council introduced the strategy following the publication of the Jay Report in 2014, which is refreshed periodically.

The strategy aims to ensure that the exploitation of children remains a key priority, and that vulnerable youngsters are safeguarded.

The draft child exploitation strategy, which is set to shape services from 2023 until 2028, will replace the current strategy, which was developed under the Rotherham Safeguarding Children’s Partnership (RSCP).

The commission recommends that the strategy should articulate the difference between child criminal and child sexual exploitation; provide clarity about how the partnership works together and the respective areas of responsibilities of each agency; and reference how the voice and lived experience of victims and survivors have been used to inform the strategy and delivery plan.

A report will be presented to the improving lives select commission at heir next meeting on March 7, before it is presented to cabinet on March 20.

It states: “The final child exploitation strategy will have a positive impact on children, young people across the borough supporting early intervention, partnership working and best practice.

“The recommendations arising from ILSC’s scrutiny activity will contribute to the overall content and direction of the strategy.