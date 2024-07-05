Reform candidate has ‘never seen anything like this’ as exit polls suggest huge chance of win in Barnsley

Reform’s candidate for Barnsley South, David White, says he has ‘never seen anything like this’ after exit polls predict a 98 per cent chance of him unseating the constituency’s Labour MP.

Stephanie Peacock has held the seat in its previous iteration as Barnsley East since 2017, when she won with a majority of over 13,000.

That was reduced to just 3,000 in 2019, and exit polls now suggest Reform could unseat her.

The polls predict that Reform will win 13 seats tonight, and Mr White told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we got more than that”.

He added that ‘shy Reformers’ are ‘coming out of the woodwork’.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

“[Reform supporters] are passionate, lovely people who are in this for the right reasons, not jaded politicians.

“The exit polls are ridiculous, and if the exit polls are 50 per cent wrong it’s still fantastic. A three-year-old party has come into a Labour heartland and challenged that close that is absolutely staggering, and sends a message across the country and to the establishment.”

