Recycling site's plan for expansion in Sheffield given green light
Beeley Wood Recycling Village on Beeley Wood Lane, just north of Hillsborough, will be able to expand and stay open longer hours following a decision made at Sheffield City Council’s planning meeting.
A document uploaded to the council’s website said the proposal included the re-development of the site in two phases.
The first phase “seeks to enlarge the existing site by incorporating an additional 1.35 hectares of land located to the east”.
The report said: “It is also proposed as part of Phase 1 to increase the height of the existing and proposed new stock piles from the previous approved eight metres, up to 12 metres in height, and to increase the amount of incinerator bottom ash (IBA) being processed through the site from 200,000 tonnes per annum to 300,000 tonnes per annum.”
The application also sought approval for new opening hours:
07:00 to 20:00 hours Monday to Fridays,
07:00 to 16:00 hours Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Phase 2 is for a new processing plant facility, and then the demolition of the existing processing plant on site.
The applicant added the development would create two more full-time jobs, too.
However, the plans have met with objections from people living close to the site.
During the public consultation period, 62 letters (alongside a petition with 67 signatures) were submitted to the planning department.
The main concerns were given as lack of consultation, environmental damage, traffic, no economic benefits, the impact on the green belt, noise, pollution, and more.
Councillor Will Sapwell from Stannington ward also objected to the plans.
There was one person in favour of the development, saying, among other things, it would create more jobs.
Following a lengthy discussion at Sheffield Town Hall, the proposal was approved with a majority vote.
