Rear of Corporation Street buildings demolished to make way for town centre revamp

Corporation Street is going to be cleared to make way for a 69-bed hotel, restaurant and shop, as part of the council’s ambitious plans for the town centre.

The front of Riverside Precinct, facing onto Corporation Street, will also be demolished to open up views of the Minster.

Forge Island, between the River Don and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal, will be home to a cinema, hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking.

Rotherham Town Centre

The proposals include a 2,330 sqm eight-screen cinema, four restaurants, a 69-bed hotel, a 139 sqm café; and associated car parking, public realm and a new pedestrian bridge over the River Don.

It is hoped that the project will act as a landmark scheme for the wider regeneration of Rotherham town centre and other development sites.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “It’s exciting to see the plans for the town centre coming into shape. If you walk around Rotherham now, you’ll see new housing being created, improvements to our open spaces and the plans for Forge Island moving forward.

“We know that we have to think differently about what Rotherham town centre needs to thrive and we have a long-term vision about the use of the area for years to come.”

Tc 1

Plans are now being considered for phase two of the works that will include Effingham Street and Howard Street.