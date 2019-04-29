Rail industry bosses call for local transport authorities to take control of contracts for commuter services

The body representing rail industry bosses has called for control of some commuter services to be handed over to local authorities as part of a “once-in-a-generation system upgrade”.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) believes the current “one size fits all” approach to franchising should be replaced by a more bespoke model where organisations like Transport for the North are responsible for handing out contracts to private firms to run regional trains.

These contracts could involve no revenue risk to operators who are paid a set price for running an effective service, the RDG proposed. The organisation, which represents train companies and Network Rail, claimed the London Overground network should be “viewed as a model for future arrangements in other parts of the country”.

But the proposal, submitted as part of the Government-commissioned Rail Review, sparked anger from unions, with Rail, Maritime and Transport general secretary Mick Cash calling it a “deregulated free-for-all”. Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald said: “The franchising system is collapsing and disintegrating yet the group thinks a more complex and aggressive system is the right solution.”

Henri Murison, Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, which represents civic and business leaders, said: “The principle of devolution is common ground for our civic leaders and metro mayors who represent the interests of passengers, business leaders and those who currently run our train services.

“In the major northern cities and across the Northern Powerhouse this devolution would make it possible to integrate transport better, which is already being worked towards with more touch in and out travel within and in between our towns and cities in the North.”

The majority of rail services in Britain are operated by fixed-term franchises, which involve the Department for Transport setting out a specification covering areas such as service levels, upgrades and performance.

Train companies then submit bids to run the franchise and the DfT selects one of the applicants.

Competition is rare on Britain’s railway, with customers often having no choice about which train company they use.

A new independent organising body should be put in charge of the industry to ensure decisions are taken away from day-to-day politics, according to the RDG.

It called for Britain’s railway to learn lessons from Sweden, which it described as having a good balance between public and private involvement, competitive pricing on intercity routes and contracts which meet regional needs.

RDG chief executive Paul Plummer said: “These proposals call time on short-term fixes and set out the once-in-a-generation system upgrade the railway needs if it is to help the country prosper over the next 25 years.

“We want to move forward with a rail system that is more focused on customers, more responsive to local communities and more accountable, letting rail companies deliver what people want in each area of the country and rebuilding trust between the industry and passengers.”

The Rail Review is being chaired by former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams.

He has previously said the way train companies are contracted to run services is “no longer delivering clear benefits”.

Describing the RDG’s proposal, Kevin Hollinrake, Tory MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I am keen on devolution and decisions being made as close as possible to where services are.

“The concern is, does it add another layer of complexity to what is already a very complicated system? We want to make sure we don’t make things worse in an attempt to make them better.”