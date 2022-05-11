Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Council to gift every Doncaster child a tree as part of celebrations costing £80,000

The move comes as part of wider celebrations the council is arranging across May and June totalling £179,000.

The council has provided information on six main areas of expenditure with another two costing zero to arrange.

As part of the Jubilee plans, bosses were asked by Mayor Ros Jones to come up with an idea to celebrate Doncaster’s children.

The council plans to plant a number of trees in recognition of Doncaster's children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The suggestions made by the Executive Board was to direct a commemorative gift, a tree for every child, planted on their behalf in each school with a commemorative plaque. These options are all being explored for the viability as well as cost and logistics.

On June 2, more than 1,500 beacons across the UK and Commonwealth will be lit to celebrate the Jubilee.

The council will establish two main beacons both at the Mansion House and Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Sir Nigel Gresley Square will also host ‘Jubilee Live’ with entertainment throughout the square and a large screen to show television coverage of national events.

At the official coordinated lighting of the beacons, a piper will play ‘Diu Regnare’ in celebration to the Queen and her service – all at a cost of £18,500.

The council will also take part in other tree planting schemes as part of the Queen’s Canopy with all schools encouraged to take part.

Delicious Doncaster will be extended this year to include jubilee events at a cost of £40,000.

The cookery theatre will return with appearances from celebrity chefs and more than 30 food traders in addition to established market traders.

The Big Jubilee Lunch will take place on June 5, with a street party theme in the town.

Extra security staff for the town centre will also be implemented at a cost of £28,000.

Anita Linsdell, head of business development at Doncaster Council, said: “Initial consideration was given to providing ward councillors an additional jubilee budget of £1,500.