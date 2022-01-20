Councillor Caroline Makinson, Mayor of Barnsley and councillor for Royston, planted the double flowering bird cherry tree at Royston Park this morning (January 20).

The tree is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, scheme – a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.

The Mayor of Barnsley has planted the borough’s first tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee this year.

It marks the start of a number of tree planting schemes in schools and community groups across the borough, to mark the Jubilee, and reach the council’s target of planting 10,000 new trees by 2023.

Councillor Caroline Makinson said: “I am very honoured to have planted the first tree to mark Her Majesty’s service to the nation in my local area of Royston.

“The trees will be a living legacy of commemoration of this milestone for future generations. It is a great opportunity to see young people and communities from across our borough come together and get involved in the celebrations.

“I would like to encourage everyone to get involved in this wonderful initiative.”

Councillor Chris Lamb, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Transport, said that that the scheme recognised the ‘fabulous contribution’ that Queen Elizabeth has made over the last 70 years.

“In Barnsley, we’ve committed to plant 10,000 trees over the next few years, and essentially, that’s going to be one of the key means by which we achieve carbon neutrality.

“It’s going to be one of the key means by which we protect the environment and our planet for our children and grandchildren. There can be nothing more important.

If you are a school or community group and would like to secure a QGC tree for next season (2022/2023) you can request a selection form from [email protected]