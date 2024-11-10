Queens Head High Green: Plans submitted to convert popular Sheffield pub into a house
The Queens Head on Wortley Road, High Green, is a community pub which hosts regular events, including quiz nights and live music.
An application has been lodged with Sheffield City Council by Dave Kay, of Kay Property Holding Ltd, to change the use from public house to ‘dwelling house’.
The property already has manager’s accommodation upstairs, including three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and office.
But the plans submitted show how, if approved, a fourth bedroom would be added upstairs, while the ground floor would be reconfigured to create a living room, dining area, lounge and kitchen.
The plans also state how one extra car parking space would be created outside, bringing the total number to three.
Only ‘minor’ alterations to the existing premises would be made, the application adds, with no new buildings or extensions.
The council’s planning portal states that the application was validated on October 22 and the standard date for public consultation to end is November 14, with a decision expected on or around December 17.
The Queens Head, which is still open, has a 4.3/5 star average rating from more than 80 Google reviews, with one punter calling it a ‘cracking pub’ with a ‘really good atmosphere and friendly locals’.
The Star has attempted to contact the Queens Head pub.
