Queens Head High Green: Plans submitted to convert popular Sheffield pub into a house

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 07:02 BST

Plans have been submitted to convert a popular Sheffield pub into a house.

The Queens Head on Wortley Road, High Green, is a community pub which hosts regular events, including quiz nights and live music.

An application has been lodged with Sheffield City Council by Dave Kay, of Kay Property Holding Ltd, to change the use from public house to ‘dwelling house’.

The Queens Head pub, on Wortley Road, High Green, would be converted into a house, under plans submitted to Sheffield City CouncilThe Queens Head pub, on Wortley Road, High Green, would be converted into a house, under plans submitted to Sheffield City Council
The Queens Head pub, on Wortley Road, High Green, would be converted into a house, under plans submitted to Sheffield City Council | Google

The property already has manager’s accommodation upstairs, including three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and office.

But the plans submitted show how, if approved, a fourth bedroom would be added upstairs, while the ground floor would be reconfigured to create a living room, dining area, lounge and kitchen.

The plans also state how one extra car parking space would be created outside, bringing the total number to three.

Only ‘minor’ alterations to the existing premises would be made, the application adds, with no new buildings or extensions.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

The council’s planning portal states that the application was validated on October 22 and the standard date for public consultation to end is November 14, with a decision expected on or around December 17.

The Queens Head, which is still open, has a 4.3/5 star average rating from more than 80 Google reviews, with one punter calling it a ‘cracking pub’ with a ‘really good atmosphere and friendly locals’.

The Star has attempted to contact the Queens Head pub.

