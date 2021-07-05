Public views needed on plans for nearly 300 homes in Rotherham suburb
Barratt Homes has launched a public consultation on plans for 285 homes at Wath-upon-Dearne.
The housebuilder say the site, off Far Field Lane would be accessed via Doncaster Road and include a mix of two to four bedroomed homes, as well as a children’s play area.
The area is allocated as a housing site in the council’s local plan.
A website has been deigned to gather opinions on the plans, which can be viewed at: https://barratthomes-wath.co.uk/
The proposals state that the site “can help to address existing issues of localised flooding which occur at the rear of Gorehill Close at times of extreme weather events”, and will include public open space, and “increased custom for local shops and services.”