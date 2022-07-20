People working in the public sector, including nurses and paramedics, are set to receive a pay rise alongside several of parts of the public sector. The pay rise varies from 4.5% to as high as 9.3%, but unions and public sector staff feel it is not enough to keep up with the ongoing cost of living and inflation crises.

In fact, because inflation is so rife, many critics are viewing it as a pay cut, rather than a pay rise. Inflation in the UK is at its most rampant in over 40 years, reaching 9.1% - and it could reach even higher than that.

What do people working in the public sector earn?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 2022, fully-qualified NHS nurses will, on average, earn £37,000 per year. This is an increase on their old yearly salary of £35,600. However, newly qualified nurses only made £25,655 a year before the pay rise - now, this has increased somewhat to £27,055.

According to Indeed, Pharmacy Assistants and Pharmacy Dispensers in the NHS both earn less than £20,000 a year on average.

In addition to this, Indeed says that the average salary for nurse in Sheffield stands at £29,865 per year. Meanwhile, the website also says that a physician based in Sheffield would earn an average of £55,111 every year.

Furthermore, Indeed also states that the average salary for a General Practitioner in Sheffield stands at around £31,108 per year.

Teachers also fall within the public sector - Indeed says that teachers in Sheffield earn a rough, collective average of £29,010 per year.

How much was the pay rise?

The pay rise itself was a flat £1,400 increase to yearly salaries across the public sector. While some lower paid jobs have seen an increase of up to 9.3%, others have seen their year-long pay increase by 4.5% or less.

The Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, had this to say: “This government hugely values and appreciates the dedication and contribution of NHS staff which is why we will give over one million NHS workers a pay rise of £1,400 this year, on top of the 3% they received last year when pay rises were temporarily paused in the wider public sector.