Public consultation to start on Sheffield Council’s five-year ‘Temporary Accommodation Strategy and Policy’

The public will be able to share opinions on Sheffield Council’s draft temporary accommodation strategy and policy.

The council’s housing policy committee has today (March 20) endorsed the draft temporary accommodation strategy and policy, and approved the launch of consultation with the public and partners.

Members of Sheffield Council’s housing committee have been told that the city currently has no strategy or policy for temporary accommodations but this could change if a five-year plan is approved – following a thorough process, a public consultation and more.

A report said: “The strategy is critical to delivery of the commitment made in the Homelessness Prevention and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2023-2028 to prevent homelessness, end the use of B&Bs and provide more suitable alternatives.

“However, the number of households in Temporary Accommodation has increased rather than reduced in the last two years. A primary objective of the Temporary Accommodation Strategy and Policy is to speed up progress to being able to eliminate the use of B&Bs.”

The reliance on Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and other nightly paid accommodation means the amount of financial loss increased to £4.9million in 2023/24 and is projected to reach £6.6m in 2024/25.

The worst-case scenario, the report added, is that by 2028, 1,300 households will live in B&Bs.

Sheffield City Council’s vision is to minimise the numbers of people who need to be placed in temporary accommodation. The plan is to end the use of B&B “by using social housing that is available in the short term, until we have put in place longer term, more suitable alternatives”.

The council’s ambition is to:

Reduce the number of placements

Manage temporary accommodation effectively

End use of B&Bs, hotels and nightly paid accommodation

Provide suitable and cost-effective temporary accommodation to meet needs

The document added that for those households at risk of homelessness but who are not entitled to temporary accommodation, support and advice will continue to be provided by the council and others across the homelessness partnership.

It is also proposed that a public consultation to take place at the end of March and early April 2025 – this will include a city-wide survey, as well as qualitative work with residents, partners, and community groups.