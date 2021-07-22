Public consultation launched on 50 new homes in Barnsley

The proposed development on land north of Pennine View will be made up of one to four bedroomed homes, as well as 20 per cent affordable housing.

The site was allocated as a housing site in Barnsley Council’s local plan.

The homes will be two-storeys in height, with access taken from Pennine View.

The site.

Mark Jones from Barratt Homes commented: “This proposal will offer a range of new homes including affordable properties and will contribute to the housing requirements of Barnsley.

“We look forward to receiving feedback on the proposals from the local community before a planning application is submitted.”

The housebuolder will submit an outline planning application in the coming weeks and if approved, detailed plans will be drawn up.