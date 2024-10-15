Pub in Sheffield suburb granted permission to ‘re-licence’ after tenant went into administration

A Sheffield pub will be able to stay open following a decision to grant a new tenant a licence as the previous licence owner company had been dissolved.

The Anvil on Stannington Road will operate under a new tenant after Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee accepted an application following the previous licence owner going into administration over the summer.

The previous tenant had not informed the applicant – Ei Group Limited which owns more than 4,000 pubs in the UK and 17 in Sheffield, including The Anvil Inn – about this, a legal representative of Ei told committee members.

“This should have been reported back to my client by the tenant under the terms of their lease so that a simple premises licence transfer application could have been submitted – it wasn’t, and because of that the premises licence lapsed, here we are today”, he added.

The legal representative added that Ei then quickly applied for a “virtually identical premises licence”.

He told the members that the application was “identical” when it came to alcohol and opening hours.

He said they just wanted to re-licence and re-open as before.

The applicant has updated the conditions that were on the previous, lapsed licence and agreed on new conditions with, among others, the police and children’s safeguarding, members heard.

Neighbours and people living close to the premises raised issues surrounding music, loud noise, location of the pub, drug use and long opening hours.

The legal representative also added when talking about the objections (14) that “there was a clear misconception as to what was being applied for”.

Hours and everything (including how, how long and where alcohol could be served and consumed) will remain the same, he added.

The permission was granted.