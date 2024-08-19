Pub could be demolished as new ‘luxurious’ care home planned for Sheffield

A new “luxurious” care home is proposed to be built after the demolition of an existing pub in a Sheffield suburb.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will consider the application to replace the Wordsworth Tavern pub on Margetson Crescent in Parson Cross with a “luxurious”, 68-bed care home which would “provide accommodation for residents requiring nursing, dementia, or residential care”.

In a planning document, the applicant explained the need for such a building on the 0.77ha site, saying: “There is a clear need for the site to be developed, to increase the quality of a building that serves the community and enable the whole site to be utilised for resident use.

“The Wordsworth Tavern which currently sits on the site has limited operation hours, therefore the public use of the site is minimal.

“The proposal will produce a luxurious quality, well-designed care home which will utilise the entire site and provide much-needed care within the area.”

The proposal is to create a four-storey building (staff facilities in the basement) with 68 “single occupant” bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

Also, part of the proposal is the creation of 17 parking spaces (including two disabled parking bays) and 10 cycle parking for bicycles.

To date (August 19), there have been two representations made – both are supporting the development.

A neighbour said they only had concerns about the parking and the road surface on Margetson Crescent and Remington Avenue.

Another one added the plans, from applicant Life Property Construction Limited, looked “good”.

Officers set November 6 as the determination date for the application under the 24/02319/FUL code on the planning portal.