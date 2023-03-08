Psychiatrist raises concerns over Sheffield Council ‘conversion therapy’ statement

A consultant psychiatrist has raised concerns over a proposed statement condemning so-called ‘conversion therapy’, due to go before Sheffield Council.

The council’s education, children and families policy committee meets today, and has been asked to pass a recommendation that it adopts a statement condemning the controversial practice’s use over sexual orientation and gender identity.

But a consultant psychiatrist has raised concerns over the move being put to the committee responsible for children, who she says should be able to receive psychotherapy in relation to ‘gender confusion’.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Nicky Cowan has written to both the Star and councillors to raise concerns.

In a council report to go before councillors, committee members are told ‘conversion practices still exist although they are scientifically discredited, violate fundamental human rights, and are known to directly harm individuals who are subjected to them’.

The report adds: “Examples of these harms include anxiety, depression, and suicide. These practices also entail long-term harm to LGBTQIA+ people through their perpetuation of stigma, prejudice, discrimination, and violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Council and partners of the Safeguarding Board value diversity and are committed to promoting the human rights, well-being, and dignity of all members of society.

“The Conversation Practice Statement condemns any approach that attempts to change an individual’s gender or sexuality, including conversion or reparation therapy or practice, on the grounds they are harmful, unethical, and violate the dignity and human rights of the recipient. The position statement provides assurances that organisations who are signed up will respect the identities of those people with diverse gender and sexuality expressions as well as ensuring that they are a safe place to live, work, learn, receive services or worship.”

The report says conversion therapy or practice is any intervention that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, aiming to ‘cure’ someone from being LGBTQIA+.

The Safeguarding Adults Board wants endorsement from the council members and representatives of wider organisations to back a position statement which condemns what it describes as a harmful and unethical practice.

But Dr Cowan said it was important psychotherapy was available for children, and feared there could be ‘blind acceptance’ of a child or teenager’s assertion that they were the opposite gender to the sex of their birth, with no questioning.

She said: “Anyone aware of the scandal of the country’s only Gender Identity Clinic, the Tavistock and Portman Trust will know that it was exactly this affirmation of a child as transgender if they said so, which is getting the clinic closed down. There had been an over 4,000 per cent increase in referrals to the Tavistock clinic between 2009 and 2020, yet staff who questioned why – or questioned the affirmation strategy – were either side-lined, ignored or disciplined.”

She said one former patient, who later ‘de-transitioned’ after treatment left her with a permanently lowered voice and excess facial hair, took the Tavistock to judicial review, leading to an interim report by former president of the Royal College of Paediatricians, Dr Hilary Cass, and the NHS updating guidance for gender confused children, recommending psychotherapy as the mainstay of treatment.

“It is a safeguarding disaster waiting to happen,” she warned.