A town in Rotherham is set to receive an £800,000 investment in their high street – but one ward councillor is calling for more.

Rotherham Council announced last week that the local authority’s cabinet would be recommended to allocate £823,000 of funds to improve Maltby’s High Street.

At their meeting next week, the cabinet will hear how the main shopping street in Maltby could be re-furbished with a focus on improving footpath surfacing plus the introduction of soft landscaping and street furniture.

However, Cllr Adam Tinsley (Maltby East, Conservative) told the Local Democracy Service that the money was just “not enough”.

Cllr Adam Tinsley and Heather Saunders-Upfold are saying Maltby needs more money.

Cllr Tinsley said: “We are only getting £800,000, which is still a substantial amount, but it’s not enough.”

He said Maltby needed more than an £800k investment as the money would only be enough to refurbish roughly half of the High Street.

Cllr Tinsley said: “We’ve been pushing from our side for investment as much as possible – originally, I think, you were only expected to spend around £50,000 per ward.

“You’ve had Dinnington and Wath – but Maltby High Street was sort of left out.”

Cllr Tinsley said the council had approved £1million for Dinnington and Wath – the other two large towns apart from Maltby in Rotherham – before some funds were awarded so “technically £2million” is still unallocated for, he claims.

He said: “We think there’s money in the pot where they could do the (whole) project. I could be selfish and say we should have the £2million.”

But he added if the council came back with £400,000 or another £800,000 to double the existing amount, “that’s job done, isn’t it?”

Cllr Tinsley added people in Maltby would be able to decide through the public consultation what to spend the £800k on.

He added he just wanted to “get the basics right” as the town suffered a lot, especially from some anti-social behaviour lately.

Alexander Stafford, the Rother Valley MP, celebrated the news of the announcement about the funds, saying: “Maltby and Hellaby Councillors and their tireless work supporting Conservative aims of regenerating all of Rother Valley’s towns and villages has secured £824,000 towards fulfilling the plans to improve Maltby High Street.”

When asked if Mr Stafford’s comments were “justifiable” – meaning it was the ward councillors’ effort that essentially got paid off – Cllr Tinsley said they had worked with council officers to make it happen.

However, he added, they had been originally told to only bid for £50,000 at the time. He said: “In our bid, we asked to buy units, new street furniture and CCTV.”

He added Maltby “was neglected for years” and they put pressure on the council to get things done.

Heather Saunders-Upfold who runs the Stuart Saunders Traditional Butchers – a shop that was established in 1911 – on Maltby High Street reiterated that they needed more money.

“We’d love more”, she said.

“It’s not enough and we’d like it (the refurbishment) here down this end as well as up that end (of High Street).

“It’s mainly parking – if they could spend it on parking, that’s what we want because we rely on passing trade.”

Councillor Sarah Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhood working, said: “We are investing in Rotherham’s future, by transforming our towns and villages.

“To show our commitment to this, members will be asked to agree to pour a significant amount of council money into Maltby, which is one of our key district centres.

“To ensure that the funding is used effectively, we have set out our proposals for where we think the investment should go.

