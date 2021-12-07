According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, there are 10,266 households in fuel poverty in the borough, equivalent to 9.7 per cent of all households in Barnsley.

Fuel poverty, when a household can’t afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature, is experienced by 3.66 million households nationally, according to the End Fuel Poverty Campaign.

The council submitted a bid for the cash from the government's sustainable warmth competition in August, and has been awarded the full £5.3M.

In Barnsley, the council’s cabinet is expected to accept funding of £5.3m, to install energy efficiency measures into private sector housing where the residents are deemed to be living in, or at risk of living in, fuel poverty.

The money will be used to fund insulation, storage heaters, air source heat pumps and double glazing for 400 privately owned properties, 50 privately rented properties and 10 social housing properties.

Low-income home-owners will be able to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 towards the cost of upgrades.

Low-income households in rented properties will be able to apply for £5,000 per property and the landlord will be required to fund at least one third of the overall costs.