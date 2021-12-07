£5m for warmer private sector homes as almost 10 per cent of Barnsley homes are in fuel poverty
Barnsley Council is set to accept more than £5m in funding to make private sector homes more energy efficient, after government figures found almost 10 per cent of households in Barnsley are living in fuel poverty.
According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, there are 10,266 households in fuel poverty in the borough, equivalent to 9.7 per cent of all households in Barnsley.
Fuel poverty, when a household can’t afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature, is experienced by 3.66 million households nationally, according to the End Fuel Poverty Campaign.
In Barnsley, the council’s cabinet is expected to accept funding of £5.3m, to install energy efficiency measures into private sector housing where the residents are deemed to be living in, or at risk of living in, fuel poverty.
The council submitted a bid for the cash from the government’s sustainable warmth competition in August, and has been awarded the full £5.3m.
The money will be used to fund insulation, storage heaters, air source heat pumps and double glazing for 400 privately owned properties, 50 privately rented properties and 10 social housing properties.
Low-income home-owners will be able to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 towards the cost of upgrades.
Low-income households in rented properties will be able to apply for £5,000 per property and the landlord will be required to fund at least one third of the overall costs.
The issue will be discussed at the council’s next cabinet meeting on December 15.