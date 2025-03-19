£40,000 cost of Barnsley bin collection delays

Disruptions to bin collections at the start of the year in Barnsley cost the council more than £40,000, according to a new report.

The service disruptions began on January 4, 2025, when a Met Office amber weather warning led to widespread snow and ice, making many roads and pavements in the borough inaccessible for waste collection crews.

Despite the council’s snow plan and gritting of primary and secondary routes, more than 100,000 collections were missed, causing significant backlogs.

The situation was compounded by the ongoing implementation of the council’s safety and quality programme. Launched last year, the “Be Safe, Work Safe, Target Zero” initiative aims to reduce accidents and improve the safety of waste collection crews, who work in one of the most dangerous industries in the UK.

The additional costs incurred during the disruption are estimated at £40,000, covering temporary staff and vehicle hires to help catch up on the backlog.

The enhanced training and safety measures under the programme have led to slower collections as crews take additional time to ensure health and safety compliance. The council responded to public frustration over the delays, clarifying that the changes in service are not due to the introduction of “new rules” by a new manager, but rather a necessary safety protocol aimed at protecting staff.

In response to the disruption, the council has added five more vehicles and crews to help recover missed collections. These additional resources, combined with ongoing health and safety training, have helped restore services to the published schedule as of March 12, 2025.