£3m contract to transform former computer centre into home for choir out to tender
The Northern Academy for Vocal Excellence (NAVE) will occupy Barnsley Council’s former computer centre on the corner of St Mary’s Place and Westgate, after BMBC was awarded levelling-up money from the Government.
Built in 1879, it was previously the courthouse for the town until the new court was built in 1970.
Used as the BMBC Computer Centre, it has been vacant for the last 10 yearsand is at risk of dereliction.
The contract, which will begin in September 2024 and end in May 2025, is not live on the Government’s website, and seeks contractors to undertake building, roofing and construction work.
The prestigious Barnsley Youth Choir has been described as ‘a community choir serving an area of deprivation where 1 in 4 children live in poverty’.