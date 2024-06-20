£3m contract to transform former computer centre into home for choir out to tender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £3 million contract to transform a former computer centre into a permanent home for Barnsley’s Youth Choir has gone out to tender.

The Northern Academy for Vocal Excellence (NAVE) will occupy Barnsley Council’s former computer centre on the corner of St Mary’s Place and Westgate, after BMBC was awarded levelling-up money from the Government.

Built in 1879, it was previously the courthouse for the town until the new court was built in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Used as the BMBC Computer Centre, it has been vacant for the last 10 yearsand is at risk of dereliction.

The Northern Academy for Vocal Excellence (NAVE) will occupy Barnsley Council’s former computer centre on the corner of St Mary’s Place and Westgate

The contract, which will begin in September 2024 and end in May 2025, is not live on the Government’s website, and seeks contractors to undertake building, roofing and construction work.