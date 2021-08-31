£36.5m still needed for Rotherham flood alleviation schemes

Of this, a report to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission states that £15.5m of funding has been secured from the government, leaving £36.5m still needed.

The report, to be discussed at the comission’s next meeting on September 7, states: “The six priority FAS schemes are at various stages of development, with some at inception stage, some at the start of their pre-construction stage, and some with advanced phases near to being constructed, being constructed or with construction already completed.”