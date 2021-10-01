£30m cash boost plans for Barnsley’s principal towns

Investment plans for Barnsley’s six principal towns are set to be drawn up by the council, in a bid to bring struggling high streets back to life.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:21 pm

Each principal town will be subject to a five-year plan to invest in its businesses, transport links, environment and the skills of residents.

It is estimated that the future costs for the plans could be around £30 million.

The principal towns programme, which was shortlisted for a local government award, has to date seen 26 projects completed at a value of £800,336, with 35 more schemes underway.

Investment plans for Barnsley’s six principal towns including Penistone (pictured) are set to be drawn up by the council. Picture by Simon Hulme

An investment plan has been piloted in Goldthorpe, which will see a £23.1m invested in areas including Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton upon Dearne.

It is hoped that Cudworth, Hoyland, Penistone, Royston and Wombwell will also benefit from similar investments.

If Barnsley Council’s cabinet agree to the concept of the plan, detailed cases will be drawn up for further approval.

It is hoped they will investment from government funding pots, such as the levelling up and towns fund.

BARNSLEYBarnsley CouncilWombwell