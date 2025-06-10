£2m plan to help struggling families in Rotherham with parenting, school and mental health
At a meeting on Monday (9 June), Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet approved the next phase of its Family Help Strategy, which is part of a national push to offer earlier, more joined-up help to families who are struggling. The money will be used to bring services like social care, education, health and the police closer together, so families don’t fall through the cracks.
The changes aim to make it easier for families to get the right help at the right time, whether that’s support with parenting, mental health, school attendance or other challenges.
The plan includes the creation of multi-agency teams made up of social workers, education staff, health professionals and others who will work together to offer tailored, practical support before problems escalate. Families will also be more involved in shaping their own support, with a stronger role for extended family networks and a focus on building resilience at home.
During the meeting, Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The funding is targeted at service transformation activity, [and] increasing direct delivery of family help.
“This is about enabling families to access the right help at the right time, and from the right people, reducing the need for statutory intervention and giving children the best possible start in life.”
Work on the transformation will begin immediately, with updates expected in the autumn.
