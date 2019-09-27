£2.5m Sheffield field being sold for housing

More than 70 people have objected to Avant Homes’ proposals for 72 homes on Owlthorpe Fields in Mosborough and a new access road off Moorthorpe Way, which were submitted earlier this month.

Now another tranche of the former farmland is being sold by Sheffield Council for more housing, with developers being invited to submit offers in excess of £2.5m by November 8.

It is the second of three plots being sold by the council, which between them measure 7.85 hectares and could accommodate nearly 500 properties in total based on the recommended density of 40-60 homes per hectare in planning guidelines.

Members of Owlthorpe Fields Action Group who are opposing plans for new homes

The first plot, bought by Avant Homes, is the largest at 3.35 hectares, with the second measuring 1.9 hectares and the third, which is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2020, being 2.6 hectares.

Sheffield Council says the land has been earmarked for housing since the 1960s.

But 1,000 residents have signed a petition against its development, which Owlthorpe Fields Action Group claims would destroy a wildlife habitat home to species including owls, kestrels and woodpeckers, cause congestion and adversely affect the neighbouring green belt.

Claire Baker, of the action group, said it was ‘bit presumptuous’ to be selling the second plot of land for housing when no decision had yet been made on plans for the first plot, which she claimed were opposed by 95 per cent of surrounding residents and several environmental groups.

“You can’t declare a climate emergency, as the council has done, and then flatten 20 acres of wildlife habitat,” she added.

The sales brochure states: “Site E has been sold STC to Avant Homes, and consequently we are now pleased to release Phase 2 (Site D) for housing development, which presents an exciting opportunity for a high quality development, building on that already established by the nearby Woodland Heights residential scheme and that proposed for Site E.

“The site is in a semi-rural location and benefits from close proximity to open countryside to the south and west. It slopes generally in a north-east direction and fronts onto Moorthorpe Way which links Moorthorpe Gate and the Woodlands Heights housing development and is adjacent to a doctor's surgery and pharmacy.”

Avant Homes has described the plot on which it hopes to build as a ‘logical location’ for new homes, saying it would continue the development of the area which took place between the late 1970s and 1990s.