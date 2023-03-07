£2.5M funding for Barnsley’s ‘landmark’ Market Gate bridge approved as costs rise to £12m

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority has agreed £2.5m funding toward’s Barnsley’s Market Bridge project, as costs have risen to £12m.

Work is underway to construct a new bridge to replace the Jumble Lane Crossing, which was closed to improve safety in the area.

Although the bridge was initially set to cost £9m, new documents show that the scheme’s cost now stands at more than £12m.

A report to the SYMCA, which approved the funding yesterday (March 8), states that total costs have risen by £4.4m, ‘of which £1.9m is being covered by the promoter’

Increased costs have been put down to ‘unforeseen delays and cost risks – including the main contractor going into administration and diversion of uncharted gas mains.

‘The scheme is at an advanced stage of delivery with costs fixed with the main contractor.’