£2.5M funding for Barnsley’s ‘landmark’ Market Gate bridge approved as costs rise to £12m

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority has agreed £2.5m funding toward’s Barnsley’s Market Bridge project, as costs have risen to £12m.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:15pm

Work is underway to construct a new bridge to replace the Jumble Lane Crossing, which was closed to improve safety in the area.

Although the bridge was initially set to cost £9m, new documents show that the scheme’s cost now stands at more than £12m.

A report to the SYMCA, which approved the funding yesterday (March 8), states that total costs have risen by £4.4m, ‘of which £1.9m is being covered by the promoter’

Increased costs have been put down to ‘unforeseen delays and cost risks – including the main contractor going into administration and diversion of uncharted gas mains.

‘The scheme is at an advanced stage of delivery with costs fixed with the main contractor.’

It adds that an additional £2.5m funding is being sought from Barnsley Council’s Accelerated South Yorkshire Renewal Fund.

