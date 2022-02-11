The investment from the UK Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will be used to insulate around 150 council properties in Barnsley.

Works will include loft, cavity wall and underfloor insulation, and in some cases, external wall insulation.

The insulation will save residents money on their energy bills, which are set to rise from April, and the properties that are least energy-efficient will be prioritised.

BMBC is also preparing a separate project to install solar panels to 1,000 council properties.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We know people are seeing an increase in energy bills at the moment so we’re thrilled to be able to make this investment to help tenants reduce their energy usage by making their homes as energy-efficient as possible.

“One of our priorities as part of our vision for Barnsley as the place of possibilities is that our borough will have sustainable, quality housing, so you can live in the right house for you.

“That’s why we continually invest in our council housing to make sure we provide well-maintained safe and warm homes for our tenants now and in the future.

“This additional investment is really good news and helps us accelerate our work towards tackling the climate emergency as we work towards carbon net-zero as a council by 2040, and across the borough by 2045.”

Amanda Garrard, chief executive at Berneslai Homes, said: “We’re delighted that this funding has been made available for homes in Barnsley. The improvements will mean warmer and more comfortable accommodation for our tenants and will also help to bring energy bills down – something which is so important for people in these challenging times.