£15 food vouchers to help struggling families ‘to be handed out in the next few weeks’

The £15 vouchers will be redeemable at Aldi, “as they can’t be used to purchase Alcohol, Lottery Tickets and Aldi do not sell tobacco products. This will ensure only food is purchased using the vouchers issued,” according to a council decision.

The cash is from a local support grant from the government, given to local authorities to help families struggling with food and utility costs.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “The Local Support Grant of £890,000 has been allocated to 27 different organisations across Barnsley to help any residents struggling as a result of COVID-19.

Town Hall.

“Our family centres have received part of this funding, and they’ll use it to give £15 food vouchers to families.

“The vouchers will start to be handed out in the next few weeks. This is separate from our healthy holidays scheme, where eligible children can attend a summer holidays club for free.