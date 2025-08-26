£12,500 in grants awarded to boost Children’s Capital of Culture projects

Five Rotherham organisations have been awarded grants to deliver new creative and cultural activities as part of the borough’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groups will each receive £2,500, funded through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Gainshare scheme, to support projects designed with and for children and young people.

Among the successful applicants is Crossroads Care, which will work with young carers to co-create an animated short film telling their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School Sports, a Rotherham based programme which aims to bring sports into schools, will use its grant to run taster sessions in golf, cross-country running and boccia an inclusive sport accessible to children with special educational needs.

The funding is part of Rotherham’s journey to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, a title devised by young people to change perceptions of the town and create new opportunities for the next generation.

South Yorkshire WH Community CIC plans to develop outdoor learning and peer-to-peer connections for refugee and migrant families through an allotment project and a residential stay.

South Yorkshire Performance Academy will run a series of creative wellness workshops showcasing young people’s work at public events, while local artist Uzma Rani will lead workshops for young women and girls to creatively respond to archival materials about the lives of Rotherham’s Global Majority communities dating back to the 1700s.

The funding is part of Rotherham’s journey to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, a title devised by young people to change perceptions of the town and create new opportunities for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 14 applications were submitted for the scheme, with 10 considered eligible. A youth programming panel helped to review the bids before final recommendations were made by the Cultural Partnership Board.

The funded projects will run between August and December 2025, with each group also receiving marketing support and guidance from the Children’s Capital of Culture team. The wider festival year will see events and activities delivered across all 25 wards of the borough.