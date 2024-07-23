£11m Dinnington and Wath improvements to be given green light
The funding for the schemes, totalling more than £11m, was granted by the previous government under its levelling up scheme, designed to support the economic recovery of left-behind towns.
RMBC will use the cash to replace old buildings and market stalls in Dinnington with six new commercial units and a large building for the community and for commerce.
The buildings will overlook a landscaped town square that will be home to new market stalls, and a new walkway will be built between Laughton Road, the bus interchange and the car park on Constable Lane.
Wath’s current library will be demolished and replaced with a new one, which will also provide community and educational services.
The redevelopment is being designed to enhance the visitor experience between Biscay Way and the High Street to encourage visitors into the town centre.
Councillor Robert Taylor, RMBC’s cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “We aim to deliver regeneration throughout Rotherham, creating a legacy of high-quality, well-connected places and neighbourhoods.
“We expect these large-scale improvements to boost our town centre economies and create greater variety in what they offer visitors. No doubt the projects will also increase the sense of local pride once people are able to see and enjoy these impressive new buildings and surroundings.”
Building works on the two projects are expected to start in autumn 2024 with an anticipated completion date of spring 2026.
