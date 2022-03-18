£10m investment plan including new gyms, parks and offices unveiled for Barnsley’s principal towns

Individual schemes have been drawn up for Wombwell, Cudworth, Hoyland, Penistone, and Royston, which will “uniquely reflect local priorities” in each town.

A report to cabinet members states that “sustained investment” in principal towns is critical to “ensuring that good growth is realised throughout the borough.”

“High Streets are expected to see significant decline and transformation following the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report adds.

A £10m scheme to invest in Barnsley's principal towns is set to be approved by cabinet next week

“Intervention is therefore needed to ensure our local areas remain vibrant,attractive and sustainable for the future.

£10m in funding has been set aside for the scheme as part of the 2022/23 capital investment programme.

The report adds: “This report is not seeking to draw down any of the £10m in approved funding at this stage.”

Wombwell

In Wombwell, the acquisition of the Burton’s building is proposed, as part of a £3m investment to bring empty buildings back into use.

A community art project is proposed as part of a £70,000 scheme, and £200,000 is earmarked for improvements to Wombwell’s parks and green spaces.

Improved walking and cycling routes from Wombwell to Worsbrough are also included in the plans, at a cost of £225,000.

£50,000 will be used to find a site for a potential gym, in collaboration with Barnsley premier Leisure.

Cudworth

Plans on the table in Cudworth include £3m to aquire The Crescent to create a new business space with a community square, and £5m to redesign or re-build the Ramsden building for public sector uses.

A further £750,000 is earmarked to acquiring and demolish Bow Streetto create a Market Square.

Funding of £250,000 will create a pocket park , improve play equipment, and create an art and nature sculpture trail

The crossing at the junction between Snydale Road and Barnsley Road will be imrpoved at a cost of £30,000.

Hoyland

In Hoyland, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop theHeron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.

Milton Hall and other “existing assets” will be refurbished at a cost of £300,000, and £250,000 will be used to improve to Hoyland’s parks and green spaces, including a new nature sculpture trail.

The feasibility of a solar farm in Hoyland will be investigated, at a cost of £75,000.

Penistone

In Penistone, £7m is proposed Develop Lairds Way to facilitate parking,, and look to incorporate a space for Barnsley Premier Leisure.

A further £3m is earmarked for the acquisition and refurbishment of the Coal Drops to create a centre for start-ups and artisan units.

The town’s Market Barns will be weatherproofed at a cost of £200,000, to “enable a wide range of events”.

Royston

In Royston, £4m will be used to redesign the leisure centre, in partnership with Barnsley Premier Leisure.

£900,000 will be used to invest in the high street, and £2m will create industrial units and office space at a new enterprise park at Monckton.