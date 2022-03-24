£10m investment plan including new gyms, parks and offices agreed for Barnsley’s principal towns

Schemes have been drawn up for Wombwell, Cudworth, Hoyland, Penistone, and Royston, which will each “uniquely reflect local priorities”.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet member for regeneration and culture, told a meeting of Barnsley Council’s cabinet yesterday (March 23), that the scheme is an “individual trailblazing approach to placemaking” for the borough’s principal towns.

Presenting the report, Coun Cheetham added: “This report sets out ambitious plans for the next stage of the principal towns programme, which further develops a localised approach to growth.

A £10m scheme to invest in Barnsley's principal towns was approved by cabinet yesterday, in a bid to combat the "significant decline" expected on the borough's high streets.

“The investment plans provide a five year strategy, unique to each area, covering business growth, employment skills, transport links and the environment, focused on supporting inclusive growth and improving the lives of residents and their communities.

” A hyper-localised focus directly complements the ongoing investment that’s currently taking place in our town centre.

Wombwell

In Wombwell, the acquisition of the Burton’s building is proposed, as part of a £3m investment to bring empty buildings back into use.

A community art project is proposed as part of a £70,000 scheme, and £200,000 is earmarked for improvements to Wombwell’s parks and green spaces.

Improved walking and cycling routes from Wombwell to Worsbrough are also included in the plans, at a cost of £225,000.

£50,000 will be used to find a site for a potential gym, in collaboration with Barnsley premier Leisure.

Cudworth

Plans on the table in Cudworth include £3m to aquire The Crescent to create a new business space with a community square, and £5m to redesign or re-build the Ramsden building for public sector uses.

A further £750,000 is earmarked to acquiring and demolish Bow Streetto create a Market Square.

Funding of £250,000 will create a pocket park, improve play equipment, and create a nature sculpture trail.

The crossing at the junction between Snydale Road and Barnsley Road will be imrpoved at a cost of £30,000.

Hoyland

In Hoyland, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop the Heron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.

Milton Hall and other “existing assets” will be refurbished at a cost of £300,000, and £250,000 will be used to improve to Hoyland’s parks and green spaces, including a new nature sculpture trail.

The feasibility of a solar farm in Hoyland will be investigated, at a cost of £75,000.

Penistone

In Penistone, £7m is proposed Develop Lairds Way to facilitate parking, and look to incorporate a space for Barnsley Premier Leisure.

A further £3m is earmarked for the acquisition and refurbishment of the Coal Drops to create a centre for start-ups and artisan units.

The town’s Market Barns will be weatherproofed at a cost of £200,000, to “enable a wide range of events”.

Royston

In Royston, £4m will be used to redesign the leisure centre, in partnership with Barnsley Premier Leisure.

£900,000 will be used to invest in the high street, and £2m will create industrial units and office space at a new enterprise park.