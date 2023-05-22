'Proud socialist’ mayor promises to build an inclusive society in Barnsley

Barnsley’s newly elected first citizen is proud of his trade union background and promised to be “the people’s mayor” and work towards a more inclusive society.

Mayor Mick Stowe (Labour, Hoyland Milton) was elected as mayor, replacing the outgoing mayor, Cllr Sarah Tattersall (Labour, St. Helen’s).

Mayor Stowe told the Local Democracy Service that he was a “proud” socialist and despite the aspiration, he will make sure he stays grounded.

He said: “I want to be the people’s Mayor. I used to work in the mining industry – but unfortunately, the mining industry left me.

Mayor Mick Stowe

“I went to further and higher education and I got a job as a community development worker. I also worked in the Dearne community as a detached youth worker and that was really important.

“When they closed the mines they didn’t have a Plan B. So we didn’t have investment coming in and we had many years when we were suffering.

“But our communities are now booming.

“Barnsley is on its way up, we’ve got a massive investment in the town centre, footfall is coming in, and people enjoy coming to Barnsley.

Cllr Sarah Tattersall and son, Ethan.

“We’re flying but we’ve got to make sure that the chain keeps us grounded. I never forget where I came from – community-based, trade union background.”

He added the borough was not just about the town centre and they were drawing in funding in the principal towns, such as Hoyland and Elesecar.

Mayor Stowe said: “We’re putting Barnsley on the map.

“I do make the joke occasionally that it’s nice to have Sheffield as the suburb of Barnsley…

“My goal is to have an inclusive society and to make sure everybody gets that opportunity – regardless of race, religion, sexuality, or disabilities.

“We’ve got a new way of working. Through area councils, we’re getting deep into the community because communities are making decisions.

“We’ve got thousands of volunteers, organising galas, litter picking.

“We’re working with other agencies and we have a healthy eating programme, everything that fits perfectly together for communities.”

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Sarah Tattersall said she was “overwhelmed” as she couldn’t believe how much they had done in the last 12 months – the death of the Queen, the Proclamation and the coronation.

She said: “All in one year. It’s unbelievable.”

When asked about the highlights, she added “everything was the highlights”.

She said she would join the daily work in the council as a backbencher.

She said: “I decided not to go back into a cabinet role which I did previously.

“I’ve decided to take a backbencher role because when I first started as a councillor in 2012 and you get to go to all the meetings. You hear about the forward plans for Barnsley.

