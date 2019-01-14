Protest to be held in Sheffield city centre as MPs prepare for meaningful vote

Protesters will gather in Sheffield city centre calling for MPs to vote down Theresa May’s Brexit deal in tomorrow’s meaningful vote.

Members of Sheffield for Europe, chairman Neill Schofield, said campaigners were expected to gather outside Sheffield Town Hall at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Sheffield Town Hall

The vote on the Prime Minister’s deal is expected to take place in the Houses of Parliament between 7pm and 9pm the same day.

READ MORE: Police take pensioner, 92, to hospital after three-hour wait for ambulance in Sheffield city centre

Mr Schofield said: “We want Sheffield MPs and those from other parts of South Yorkshire to vote in Parliament to reflect the views of increasing numbers of people in the region.

“None of us voted in the Referendum to make the country poorer, or give our young people fewer opportunities.”