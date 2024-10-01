Proposal to put an extra floor on top of Portland Tower in Sheffield city centre withdrawn

A proposal to build a rooftop extension on the existing student accommodation building at Portland Tower in Sheffield city centre has been withdrawn.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council have received a withdrawal letter for the proposal that would have seen the creation of an extra – the 10th – floor to accommodate six student studio apartments and shared living space, the recladding of the top three floors with a more sensitive material and minor external alterations to the windows of the eighth and ninth floor living rooms.

A design and access statement uploaded to the planning portal said the proposed additional floor layout would have provided the building with an improved variety of student accommodation by adding self-contained studio apartments.

These apartments would have come with sleeping, showering and cooking facilities – but washing and drying laundry facilities would have been shared on this floor.

The document added: “The major driving force to the applicant’s submission of the application is to improve the visual appearance of the subject building and to replace the dated and featureless silver cladding to the upper floor of the existing building and create a more desirable building to live in, the additional accommodation to the 10th floor (roof extension) is required to firstly improve the visual skyline appearance to the property and enclose the existing untidy roof features but also to ensure the whole project is economically viable.”

Although the applicant concluded that it considered this of “high quality in its design”, concerns around fire safety (means of escape, for one) made the developer withdraw the application.