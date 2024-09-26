Proposal to open new takeaway at former Sheffield bar withdrawn
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have been informed that the applicant who planned to create a new takeaway in place of the former Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road has decided to walk away.
Before the withdrawal, the applicant sought full planning permission for the change of use of the ground floor and basement of 519 Ecclesall Road from a former restaurant/bar to a hot food takeaway (Sui Generis).
The proposal included minor alterations to the shop front as well as extending the opening hours of the unit – from 8am to 11.30pm between Monday and Saturday, and between 9am and 11pm on Sundays.
They also wanted to be open on bank holidays from 7am to 11.30 between Monday and Sunday.
Of the 79 letters submitted by people living close to the site, 78 were against the development.
Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road opened in 2019 but the owners decided to close the business only four years in.
